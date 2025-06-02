Promising Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 31st

Get alerts:

Booking, Host Hotels & Resorts, and CBRE Group are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, or managing hotels, resorts, and other lodging properties. Their market performance typically reflects trends in travel demand, occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and broader economic conditions. As a cyclical segment of the hospitality sector, hotel stocks tend to rise in periods of economic expansion and travel growth, and fall during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,501.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,419. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,904.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4,913.98. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,532.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,055,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,804. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,556. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Featured Stories