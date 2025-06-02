Promising Metaverse Stocks To Consider – May 31st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies involved in creating or supporting immersive virtual environments—through technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 3D worlds, blockchain-based economies and digital assets. They span hardware manufacturers (e.g. VR headsets), software and platform developers, gaming studios and infrastructure providers, offering investors exposure to the growth of interconnected, interactive digital ecosystems known as the metaverse. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,224,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,804,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Accenture has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

