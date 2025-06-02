ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,633 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $748.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.