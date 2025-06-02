ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conduent alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $360.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn bought 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,168 shares in the company, valued at $768,309.76. The trade was a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.