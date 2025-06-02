Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 909,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 353,511 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,162,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,708,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $47.28 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,990. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,173 shares of company stock worth $3,461,180 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

