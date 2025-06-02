Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 17,269 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 166,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 77,808 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

