Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 360,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.25 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.37%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.