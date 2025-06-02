Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,646 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 1,031,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 786,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 325,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.