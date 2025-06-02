Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,255 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Capri worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,306,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,294.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 78,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Capri by 41,760,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 417,603 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

