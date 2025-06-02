Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,748 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Western Union alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WU opened at $9.27 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.