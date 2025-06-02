Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 717 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 954.1% in the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 59,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MSA opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

