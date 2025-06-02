Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $2.18 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $3,930,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 741.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 45,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MMYT opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $123.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

