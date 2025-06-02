PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PVH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

PVH Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,796.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

