Q1 Earnings Forecast for Contango Ore Issued By Roth Capital

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Contango Ore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($5.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Contango Ore Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $19.45 on Monday. Contango Ore has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $237.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,655.30. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,650. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 4,016.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Contango Ore by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Contango Ore by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Contango Ore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

