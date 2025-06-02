Q3 Earnings Estimate for CVE:BLM Issued By Clarus Securities

Get BluMetric Environmental alerts:

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BluMetric Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for BluMetric Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BLM stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. BluMetric Environmental has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.27 million, a P/E ratio of 738.36 and a beta of 1.43.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

