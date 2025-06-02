Q3 EPS Estimate for Bank of Montreal Boosted by Analyst

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

