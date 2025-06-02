Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $7.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

RXRX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

