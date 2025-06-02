Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ITOS Q2 Earnings

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.