Research Analysts Set Expectations for BBWI Q2 Earnings

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bath & Body Works in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5%

BBWI opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.