REV Group (REVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $603.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of REVG opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. REV Group has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. ( NYSE:REVG Free Report ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of REV Group worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

