Reviewing Everest Group (NYSE:EG) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Group and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 6 4 1 2.55 Chubb 2 6 8 2 2.56

Everest Group currently has a consensus target price of $398.09, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $307.53, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Chubb.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $17.23 billion 0.86 $1.37 billion $19.44 17.85 Chubb $56.73 billion 2.10 $9.27 billion $20.78 14.31

This table compares Everest Group and Chubb”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Everest Group pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chubb has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 7.95% 9.04% 2.39% Chubb 16.63% 13.75% 3.79%

Summary

Chubb beats Everest Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm, ranch, and specialty property and casualty, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual and life, group term life, health protection, personal accident, credit life, universal life, group employee benefits, and unit linked contracts. It markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

