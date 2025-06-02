Reviewing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StepStone Group and Triller Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $62.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Triller Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group -11.29% 12.04% 5.03% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Triller Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.17 billion 5.71 $58.09 million ($2.39) -24.19 Triller Group $46.34 million 2.57 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.60

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Triller Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, power, utilities consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, clean energy/renewables, transport, social, natural capital, infrastructure, corporate, real estate, credit and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.