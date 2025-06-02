Reviewing SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77% Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and Minim”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $56.28 million 0.09 -$8.13 million N/A N/A Minim $15.99 million 0.66 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.71

SUNation Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Minim.

Volatility & Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNation Energy beats Minim on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

