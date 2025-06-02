Reviewing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.49% N/A N/A Citizens Financial Services 16.39% 9.93% 0.97%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Truxton pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Truxton and Citizens Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $78.37 million 2.79 $18.41 million $6.61 11.50 Citizens Financial Services $102.36 million 2.86 $27.82 million $5.98 10.30

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Truxton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

