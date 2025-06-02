REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

AIPI opened at $40.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $272.12 million and a P/E ratio of 36.82.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $1.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $14.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

