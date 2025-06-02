Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after acquiring an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after buying an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 2,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,993,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.