Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 21.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 156,255,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 40,917,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 21.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a market cap of £3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.