Roth Capital Comments on Celsius’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Celsius by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celsius by 19.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Celsius by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.