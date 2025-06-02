Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $95.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,941.90. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,123 shares of company stock worth $39,458,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

