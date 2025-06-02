RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RXO by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in RXO by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXO opened at $15.58 on Monday. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

