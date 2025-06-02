Semtech (SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $250.09 million for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech
In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Semtech
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
