Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Declines By 44.0%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMP
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.4%
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.