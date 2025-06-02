Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Declines By 44.0%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMP

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.