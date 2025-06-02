Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Drops By 26.2%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $185.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

