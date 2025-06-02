Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 24.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 327,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCWorx stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.27. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 89.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. ( NASDAQ:WORX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

