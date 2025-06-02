Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.59. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

