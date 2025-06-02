Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

