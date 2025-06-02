Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share and revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKIL opened at $20.12 on Monday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 122.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 286.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

