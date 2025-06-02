SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

