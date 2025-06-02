Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells $1,150,873.02 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,873.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 638,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,746,298.77. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60.

On Thursday, May 29th, Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

