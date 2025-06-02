Space Stocks To Follow Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, Amphenol, Honeywell International, and Boeing are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities—ranging from launch services and satellite manufacturing to space tourism and in-orbit servicing. Investing in space stocks gives shareholders exposure to the rapidly evolving commercial space sector and its supporting technologies. These equities can include both legacy aerospace contractors and newer “NewSpace” entrants that have gone public. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,598,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,980,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.17 and its 200 day moving average is $489.78.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,401. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average is $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,141,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,047. The firm has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $246.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day moving average is $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphenol (APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,458,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,426. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,422. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.32.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,262. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $212.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23.

