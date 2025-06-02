Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 31,391 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,248. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CECO stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $957.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

