Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 73,282 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 567.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,282 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,330,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 161,725 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 947,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 229,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

N-able stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

N-able declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

