Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 74,936 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 469.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Xperi worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

