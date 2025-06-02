Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of 1st Source at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in 1st Source by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in 1st Source by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

