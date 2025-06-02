Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

