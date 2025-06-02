Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,638 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.12 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

