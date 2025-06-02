Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.40. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $104,164.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,851.35. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,049 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $1,261,401.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,026,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,762,028.03. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,687. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.