Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.40. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
