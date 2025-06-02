Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 782.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,510 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.26 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $735.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $136.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.