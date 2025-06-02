Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,870 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $28.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 413.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

