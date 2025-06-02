Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ranpak worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $282.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.79. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.56 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ranpak Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

